Jan. 21 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 19

7:29 p.m.: James D. Gano, 39, of the 1000 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested in the 100 block of West 10th Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 19

8:53 p.m.: Several firearms were reported stolen from a residence in the 10000 block of Pittman Road in La Monte.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 19

1:32 p.m.: Nicolas C. Thompson, 37, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

