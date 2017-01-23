Jan. 23 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 20

7:31 p.m.: Christopher Ray Bennett, 25, address unknown of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of West 13th Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a charge of resisting arrest/interfering with an officer after officers responded to a report of a man hugging power poles and laying in the roadway. Police said the suspect seemed highly intoxicated.

10:40 p.m.: Santiago Pascual-Vasquez, 19, adderess unknown, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Lamine Avenue for operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license and resisting arrest/interfering with a police officer following a traffic stop and a short pursuit. An officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle for several traffic violations and after he stopped, he proceeded to drive away with the officer pursuing. The pursuit ended near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and 16th Street.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

