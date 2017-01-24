Jan. 24 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 21

1:51 a.m.: Lynn Marie Keele, 23, of the 3300 block of Southwest Boulevard, was arrested at her residence on a charge of driving while intoxicated. An officer responded to the Pettis County Fire District in the 1600 block of Clarendon Road for a disturbance. The suspect left the area at a high rate of speed and officers stopped the vehicle in the 3300 block of Southwest Boulevard. During the investigation she admitted to driving while intoxicated and she was taken to the SPD station for sobriety tests.

3:03 p.m.: Sannon Renee Iman, 32, of the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 13th Street and South Kentucky Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and first degree endangering the welfare of a child. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with the front license plate not attached properly. After talking with the driver, consent was given to search the vehicle and once the driver and juvenile child exited, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and hydrocodone was found.

Jan. 22

3:47 p.m.: Joel Mason Burrows, 33, of the 300 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress, but the suspect left prior to officer arrival. The suspect was soon located. The female victim had no noticeable injuries.

9:52 p.m.: Joshua David McAlister, 22, address unknown, was arrested near the intersection of East Third Street and South Lamine Avenue on charges of making a terroristic threat, peace disturbance and harassment. An officer made contact with a subject matching the description of a stolen vehicle suspect who officers had been in a vehicle pursuit with. The subject became irate and continued to yell, so he was arrested for loud noise. On the way to the Pettis County Jail, he threatened to kill police officers when he got out.

Jan. 23

8:41 a.m.: Gunner A. Saulbeamer, 17, of the 6500 block of Willow Brook Road, was arrested near the intersection of West 28th Street and Jerome Avenue on charges of stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. An officer located a stolen vehicle traveling west on 32nd Street from Grand Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The suspect eventually got out of the vehicle near the intersection of 28th Street and Jerome Avenue and fled on foot. He was eventually arrested after a short foot pursuit. Two occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and were released to their parents.

11:25 a.m.: Brandon Lee Motley, 24, of the 600 block of West Second Street, was arrested at his residence on charges of fourth degree assault (for assaulting a law enforcement officer), leaving the scene of a vehicle accident, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended/revoked license. An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident in the 500 block of East Fourth Street. The suspect was later located and arrested.

Incidents

Jan. 21

8:41 a.m.: A yellow 2006 Chevy Colorado, valued at $11,000, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Honeysuckle Road.

5:35 p.m.: A vehicle was reportedly egged, damaging the paint, in the 900 block of South Harrison Avenue.

7:21 p.m.: The lock on a storage unit in the 1300 block of West Main Street was reported broken and two paintings and two boxes of miscellaneous items, combined value of $6,500, were missing.

Jan. 20

5:31 p.m.: A victim returned home after work to their apartment in the 3100 block of Brianna Boulevard to find it had been burglarized. Missing items included $150 in cash and change, a knife, Bluetooth speaker and debit card. A pan was reported damaged.

Jan. 22

7:21 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of South Harrison Avenue. A female victim reported she was assaulted and threatened by a female family member. The victim had minor face injuries.

8:08 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Sixth Street and Del Whi Mo Avenue after the officer was informed the license plate was for a stolen vehicle. The suspect sped off and the officer followed in pursuit. The suspect got out around Sixth Street and Carr Avenue and ran eastbound between residences. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

11:13 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West 10th Street. The victim reported a white Dodge truck hit her car and left the area.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 20

8:43 p.m.: Michael P. Turpin, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

8:43 p.m.: McKenna L. Turpin, 17, of Sedalia, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.

Jan. 21

12:04 a.m.: Courtney S. Rotramel, 22, of Urich, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and excessive window tint.

1:27 a.m.: Jacob L. Ellis, 22, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.

3:48 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Shuey, 58, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and driving while intoxicated (drugs).

Jan. 22

1:14 a.m.: Cody A. Warden, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

