Jan. 26 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 24

4:14 p.m.: Beverly Ann McCall, 61, of the 400 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested at her residence on a charge of stealing. The suspect allegedly stole multiple lighters from a business.

6:03 p.m.: Stephen A. Wilson, 31, of the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a $50,000 Morgan County warrant and issued a municipal court summons for possession of marijuana. A warrant check was conducted and once the warrant was confirmed active, the suspect was arrested. During a search, marijuana was found.

9:38 p.m.: Silverio J. Rosas III, 30, of the 1300 block of Water Tower Road, was arrested in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of possession of a controlled substance, third degree assault and fourth degree assault. Two men were reportedly fighting in a bar and staff were trying to separate them but were having difficulty. Officers learned the suspect struck the second person while seated, and pushed a staff member out of the way to get to the victim.

Incidents

Jan. 23

9:12 a.m.: A white 2010 Pontiac G6 that was unlocked and had the keys inside was reported stolen in the 1500 block of West 14th Street. The vehicle was found a short time later in Pettis County.

9:47 a.m.: A musical keyboard, valued at $125, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Olsen Road.

Jan. 24

4:50 a.m.: An officer located a stolen vehicle the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office was looking for in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Jan. 25

4:34 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 23

5:53 a.m.: A burgundy 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stolen while parked at a residence in the 3900 block of McVey Road.

9:01 a.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle from Sedalia in the 3600 block of McVey Road.

12:37 p.m.: A light green 1995 GMC Sierra was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 22000 block of Snow Road in Dresden.

12:42 p.m.: A complainant reported an employee was forging documents to obtain cash in the amount of $2,696.11 in the 12000 block of Dunksburg Road in Sweet Springs.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

