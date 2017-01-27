Jan. 27 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 25

7:56 p.m.: Juan Quetzecua Marcos, 22, of the 700 block of Cooper Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted because an officer ran a computer check on the license plate of a Ford F-150 and it came back as a license plate for a Chevrolet passenger car. Another computer check showed the driver had a suspended license and a Pettis County $250 Failure to Appear warrant for a previous driving with a suspended license charge.

Jan. 26

7:40 a.m.: Jeremy Michael Rader, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. An officer conducted a subject check on two people at a business. Dispatch confirmed both people had warrants. Rader had a $3,500 Pettis County warrant for property damage and a Burnett County, Wisconsin warrant for substantial battery with no bond. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

8 a.m.: Reuben J. Moore, 44, of the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of fourth degree assault. A female told an officer she and a former significant other were in an argument about his new girlfriend living in the trailer with them. The victim said she got upset about seeing the girlfriend use her dryer and she tried to take the clothes out of it when the suspect pushed her onto the couch. The victim had minor bruising to her arm. The officer later made contact with the suspect and was informed by dispatch he had a Kentucky warrant for first degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

11:25 a.m.: Joseph R. Decker, 18, of Stover, was arrested near the intersection of West 32nd Street and South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Jan. 21

5:32 p.m.: A suspect reportedly placed several items, valued at $435.26, in a tote at a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard and tried to push the shopping cart out without paying. The complainant stopped the suspect, who took off running without the merchandise.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 25

3:15 p.m.: Jeffery S. Diels, 52, of Independence, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and no insurance.

7:01 p.m.: Steven J. Vining, 22, of Pacific Grove, California, was arrested in Saline County on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

