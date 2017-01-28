Jan. 28 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 26

10:56 p.m.: Ravil Ryakhmyatullov, 28, of the 1900 block of Timber Ridge Drive, was arrested near the intersection of South Quincy Avenue and West 14th Street on charges of driving with a suspended license and identity theft.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 25

12:46 p.m.: A silver Mercury Sable was reported stolen from a garage in the 3500 block of West Park Avenue in Sedalia.

Jan. 27

12:28 a.m.: A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Woods Drive in Sedalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

