Jan. 30 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 27

2:07 p.m.: Julieana Charleen Stone, 27, of the 350 block of McAnally, was arrested at her residence on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer saw a subject, who has a suspended license, driving near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue but was unable to perform a traffic stop. The officer later made contact at her residence and smelled the odor of marijuana. A search revealed drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

5:25 p.m.: Misty Nicole Robertson, 32, of the 3500 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8:42 p.m.: Elisha J. Greene, 19, of the 3200 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 2200 block of South Ingram Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a subject trying to open doors at Sedalia Middle School. They located one vehicle with one occupant in the parking lot. They searched the vehicle and occupant due to the odor of marijuana and found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Jan. 28

3:14 a.m.: Billy J. Hill, 38, of the 3300 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested in the 800 block of West Fourth Street on a charge of fourth degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with the suspect, who had cornered the victim inside the residence and made contact with her several times. The victim was recklessly struck in the face by the suspect.

11:58 a.m.: Frank John Farmer, 67, of the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was issued a municipal court summons in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for stealing. The suspect allegedly stole two items, valued at $7.29, from a business.

9:27 p.m.: Derek S. Jackson, 26, of the 500 block of West Pettis Street, was arrested in the 300 block of West Lamine Avenue on charges of second degree burglary, stealing and second degree property damage. A victim reported at 6:24 p.m. their front door was kicked in and a TV had been taken. A male suspect was identified by a neighbor.

11:50 p.m.: Billey J. Rogers Jr., 38, of the 1500 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East 19th Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Jan. 23

11 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. An older white male driving a white Toyota allegedly hit the victim’s vehicle.

Jan. 27

3:50 p.m.: All four tires on two vehicles were reportedly punctured with an unknown item in the 2400 block of West Second Street Terrace.

Jan. 28

9:25 a.m.: A victim reported hearing a boom in the middle of the night at a residence in the 2400 block of South Ohio Avenue. In the morning they found someone had driven through their yard and left vehicle parts. The vehicle left a fluid trail to the area of Heck Avenue and Driftwood Drive. The vehicle was towed and the incident is under investigation.

6:02 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 2000 block of South Limit Avenue. A maroon-and-gold truck allegedly struck a vehicle while backing out of its parking space.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 27

3:06 p.m.: William J. Resa, 43, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving with a revoked license and speeding.

10:51 p.m.: Russell W. Gottman, 19, of Hannibal, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession and failure to have two lighted headlights.

Jan. 28

2:03 a.m.: Tyler J. Hallum, 25, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, no license plate lamp and failure to display valid license plates.

2:10 a.m.: Daniel P. Velasquez-Wilson, 20, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

11:36 p.m.: Toby P. Townsend, 35, of Independence, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and lane violation.

11:54 p.m.: Gabriel M. Smith, 22, of Springfield, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

Jan. 29

2:08 a.m.: Davis Munoz, 25, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, no insurance, lane violation and resisting arrest.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

