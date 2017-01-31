Jan. 31 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 29

6:44 a.m.: Mitchell Ledon Harrington, 36, of Otterville, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a subject check at a business. A search through communications revealed he had a parole violation warrant. The man was arrested and a search found a methamphetamine pipe.

Incidents

Jan. 29

2:12 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

10:30 p.m.: A suspect reportedly physically assaulted a female victim while taking her cell phone out of her hand in the 600 block of East 10th Street, then left with the phone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 29

6:15 p.m.: David R. Standiford, 35, of Raymore, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

10:54 p.m.: Nathan D. Thompson, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving with a revoked license and hazardous equipment.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

