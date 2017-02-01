Feb. 1 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 30

8:38 p.m.: Stephanie Danielle Curry, 33, of the 500 block of East Harvey Street, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West 18th Street and South Prospect Avenue for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for a driver failing to use a turn signal. The officer learned the driver had a Sedalia Failure to Appear traffic-related warrant with a $50 cash bond. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana.

11:04 p.m.: Brandon J. Edmisten, 24, of the 1200 block of East 16th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Washington Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Jan. 26

3:24 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East 19th Street and South Marvin Avenue. The officer learned the driver had a warrant and a suspended license. Investigation found the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia are being requested.

Jan. 30

8:37 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of South Stewart Avenue and West 18th Street.

12:22 p.m.: A business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported a subject tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect left prior to officer arrival. The business reported it had been given four other counterfeit bills Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. Video footage from the business is being reviewed.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 30

5:10 p.m.: Thomas J. Orendoff, 43, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 31

12:12 a.m.: Raymond L. Smith, 43, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of resisting arrest, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and lane violation.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

