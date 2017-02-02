Feb. 2 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Feb. 1

1:02 a.m.: Teresa M. Muller, 37, of the 1000 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West 18th Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2:58 a.m.: Steven S. Harvey, 53, of La Monte, was arrested near West Main Street on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Incidents

Jan. 31

7:38 p.m.: A victim reported he went inside a business in the 1100 block of South Limit Avenue and left his brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala unlocked and running in the parking lot. When he came back outside it was missing.

Feb. 1

11:50 a.m.: A handgun, valued at $500, was reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of South Moniteau Avenue.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jan. 30

9:07 p.m.: Ahmad Jamal Dupree, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street on charges of displaying the license plates of another and driving with a suspended license. He was released on scene with a court summons.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-3.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke