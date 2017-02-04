Feb. 4 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Feb. 1

12:14 p.m.: Beverly Ann McCall, 61, of the 400 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested at her residence on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a warrant check for s suspect with a $3,500 Pettis County warrant. The suspect was arrested and a methamphetamine pipe was found in plain view.

4:31 p.m.: Joshua R. Phillips, 22, of the 300 block of McAnally Court, was arrested at his residence on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in a jail. Officers responded to a report of a person acting suspicious in the area. They made contact with the man and a check through dispatch revealed he had a $500 Pettis County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail where a corrections officer found a gray sack with a glass pipe and a baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

4:37 p.m.: Angel B. Blockson, 24, of the 600 block of East Ninth Street, and Sherell A. Peck, 36, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, were both arrested at Peck’s residence on charges of public peace disturbance and two counts of failure to obey. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and upon arrival found two females fighting on the front porch. Despite lawful orders given to break up the fight, the women persisted. Officers pulled them apart and they were arrested.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jan. 31

5:50 p.m.: Pettis County deputies assisted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit. David Dean Carr II was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and state Route MM in La Monte on charges of resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, careless and imprudent driving and additional unspecified traffic violations.

Incidents

Feb. 2

12:26 p.m.: A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in Sedalia. A shed was broken into and a power tool was stolen.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Feb. 1

2:43 p.m.: Melissa J. Varner, 31, of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

2:43 p.m.: Jay A. Minckler, 39, of Utica, New York, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 2

8:05 p.m.: Lewis L. Milam, 32, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

8:05 p.m.: Bradley S. Claunch, 34, of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana), no valid license and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 3

2:18 a.m.: Johnathan T. Meierhofer, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and lane violation.

10:40 a.m.: Timothy N. Lynch, 54, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

