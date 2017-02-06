This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Feb. 4

8:04 p.m.: Mary Elizabeth Schlobohm, 46, of Marshall, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Feb. 3

12:40 p.m.: Hayden Roher, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

12:40 p.m.: Jordan D. Rhodes, 29, of Smithton, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Feb. 4

12:54 a.m.: Jolene M. Balke, 39, of Cole Camp, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.

5:50 p.m.: De’Ante Marshall, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested in the area on Main Street Road and Quisenberry Street in Pettis County, on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue, no seat belt, no proof of insurance and driving while intoxicated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Feb. 5

1:04 a.m.: Jennifer D. Mallicoat, 28, of Warrenton, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without headlights.

2 a.m: Ashley D. Duffy, 26, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with no headlights.

10:05 a.m.: Ralph C. Minter, 52, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

5:28 a.m.: Zachary T. Foreman, 22, of Windsor, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash

Feb. 3

2:18 a.m.: Johnathan T. Meierhofer, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and lane violation.

10:40 a.m.: Timothy N. Lynch, 54, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

