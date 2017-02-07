Feb. 7 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Feb. 6

1:17 a.m.: Matthew E. Montgomery, 36, of Warrensburg, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street on charges of first degree burglary and second degree property damage. The suspect, an associate of the female victim, reportedly forced his way into her residence. She came home after visiting friends and found the suspect sleeping on her couch. There was damage to the back door and door frame.

12:38 a.m.: Bobby Joe Moore, 40, of the 1100 block of East 13th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Feb. 3

11:17 p.m.: A vehicle reportedly struck a road sign near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Stewart Avenue. The vehicle then continued to the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Quincy Avenue where the driver abandoned the vehicle and left the area.

Feb. 4

8 a.m.: A suspect reportedly broke a window in the drive-through lane of a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The suspect then allegedly entered the store and stole a safe containing about $3,300 in cash. Other items stolen or damaged were estimated at a total of $2,500.

9:37 a.m.: A victim in the 100 block of Summer Avenue reported someone stole their Visa credit card and spent almost $9,000.

1:08 p.m.: A small baggie containing what appeared to be a controlled substance was found at a business in the 1500 block of South Thompson Boulevard. The substance tested positive for a controlled substance.

Feb. 5

10:27 a.m.: Two handguns were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a church in the 3700 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Feb. 5

1:37 a.m.: Juan Carlos Cantu-Valle, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of cut in on an overtaken vehicle, no proof of insurance, no seat belt and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was released on scene with a court summons.

Feb. 6

7:48 a.m.: The school resource officer at Smith-Cotton High School conducted a subject check on the south end of the high school parking lot near Tiger Stadium. The subject fled from the officer and was captured a short distance later near the stadium. Gannen E. Garoutte, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested for two warrants and resisting arrest.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Feb. 5

10:10 p.m.: Isidro A. Matacua, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and no insurance.

10:13 p.m.: Christopher J. Farley, 28, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and lane violation.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

