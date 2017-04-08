April 8 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

April 6

6:07 p.m.: Mark A. Dean, 23, of the 200 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of second degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A female victim reported being choked by a male suspect at the residence. She refused medical treatment.

6:57 p.m.: James Edward Miller, 45, of the 1100 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 13th Street and South Osage Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

April 7

2:23 a.m.: Christina Marie Langley, 45, of the 1000 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East Walnut Street and North Engineer Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Walnut Street. Investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

April 6

5:18 p.m.: Kenneth R. Wesemann, 56, of Alma, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

