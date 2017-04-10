April 10 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

April 7

6:53 p.m.: Teresa M. Muller, 37, of the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East 18th Street and South Washington Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

April 8

12:18 a.m.: Adrain R. Clark, 23, of the 400 block of East 17th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated and operator’s license required.

1:48 a.m.: Madelyn Nell Parkhurst, 22, of the 19000 block of state Route Y, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated. An office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with improper lane usage. Based on observations of the vehicle driving and initial contact with the driver, the officer felt she was under the influence of alcohol. He conducted standard field sobriety tests, which she performed poorly. She was taken to the SPD station where she provided a breath sample above the legal alcohol limit.

Incidents

April 7

3:52 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

