April 11 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

April 9

11:52 p.m.: Anthony J. Henson, 32, of the 1500 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of first degree trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a subject and his family refusing to leave a business. Officers made contact with the family. The male subject said he had been in two vehicle accidents and was hurt, but would later say he didn’t know what was going on or where he was. The Pettis County Ambulance District arrived and he refused to go with them. Both complainants said they told the man to leave because of how he was acting and he refused to do so. He was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was also placed on a 12-hour protective custody hold.

Incidents

April 9

2:12 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of two subjects going through vehicles in the 2400 block of West Third Street. The subjects were gone by the time officers arrived. A check of the area showed several vehicles had been gone through and on subject was missing a wallet. The wallet was later located but the cash inside was taken.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

April 5

7:03 p.m.: Michael David Rackham was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Pleasant Green Road in La Monte on a charge of driving with a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted for a speeding vehicle.

April 6

10:12 p.m.: Isaiah Otten, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue in Sedalia on charges of first degree property damage, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 9

2:52 a.m.: Braden A. Williams, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 2800 block of Southgate Loop in Sedalia on charges of second degree tampering with a vehicle and stealing. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

April 9

3:23 p.m.: Eric D. Boggs, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no seat belt.

April 10

1:40 a.m.: Lisa A. Rohn, 37, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and third degree assault.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-28-8.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke