Ten S-C students picked for top choirs

Ten Smith-Cotton High School vocal music students were selected Saturday, Sept. 10, for the West Central All-District Choir and Women’s Honor Choir.
Making the All District-Choir were Emily Edwards, Madison Lamb, Morgan Westphal, Kobe Warren Hawkins, Zach Gerlach and Avery Mather. These students will audition for the All-State Choir in October.
Selected for the Women’s Honor Choir were Mira Freeman, Helen Roerdanz, Hanna Scafe and Kirstin Weller.
Press release courtesy Sedalia School District 200