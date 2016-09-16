Ten S-C students picked for top choirs

Ten Smith-Cotton High School vocal music students were selected Saturday, Sept. 10, for the West Central All-District Choir and Women’s Honor Choir.

Making the All District-Choir were Emily Edwards, Madison Lamb, Morgan Westphal, Kobe Warren Hawkins, Zach Gerlach and Avery Mather. These students will audition for the All-State Choir in October.

Selected for the Women’s Honor Choir were Mira Freeman, Helen Roerdanz, Hanna Scafe and Kirstin Weller.

Press release courtesy Sedalia School District 200

Press release courtesy Sedalia School District 200