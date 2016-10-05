SHS Blessing of the Pets

Sacred Heart School was off to a wild start Sept. 30 as companion animals of all shapes and sizes gathered for a special blessing of the pet ceremony.

Students unable to bring their pets brought in pictures, which included cats, dogs, horses, chickens, bunnies and many more. The pet blessing is an annual tradition celebrating the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is known for his love of all creatures.

Molly, an Ameraucana chicken that lays blue eggs, laid a few smiles on preschoolers Kingston Thomas and Conner Wilson at the blessing of the pet ceremony. The annual tradition at Sacred Heart School celebrates the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Lorne Downing (right) shared stories about Molly while waiting for her grandson, Kyler, to arrive for the ceremony. Lane McCollester (bottom) lets his furry friend Georgia, a toy Australian Shepherd, get cozy by third grade teacher, Robin Williams.

Press release courtesy SHS Foundation

