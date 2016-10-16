S-C Vocal Music department offers fall concert

Smith-Cotton High School Vocal Music students performed Thursday night in the Fall Concert and Show Choir Preview in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The mixed chorus sang “Somewhere Out There” and “Skye Boat.” The Acapella Choir took a patriotic turn, performing the National Anthem, an Armed Forces Medley and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The show choirs offered the ballads that will be part of their competition season sets. Broadway Velocity did “100 Years” by Five For Fighting, featuring soloist Morgan Mateja; Cabaret belted out Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” and senior Logan Tatum was spotlighted in New Score Singers’ performance of the Christina Aguilera hit “The Voice Within.” The winter concert is scheduled for Dec. 13, with the show choir reveal concert on Jan. 10.

Seniors Mira Freeman, front, and Morgan Westphal sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” during the Smith-Cotton Acapella Choir’s set Thursday night in the Heckart Performing Arts Center.

Sheridan Anderson and Broadway Velocity sing the Five For Fighting hit “100 Years.”

Members of Cabaret sing Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy,” the ballad that will be part of the all-female show choir’s competition set.

S-C Director of Vocal Music Anna Wooderson, right, leads the mixed chorus in “Skye Boat.”

New Score Singers members, from left, Kobe Hawkins, Chandler Gray, Laura Haney and Cheyanne Statler perform Christina Aguilera’s “The Voice Within” during Thursday night’s show choir preview.