SCHS DECA donates to United Way

Homecoming T-shirt sales are a Smith-Cotton High School DECA tradition. This year’s “Clash of the Tigers” T-shirt was sold for $15 during lunch periods at Smith-Cotton High School and S-C Junior High.

Homecoming Sales Chair Olivia Greer and her DECA classmates sold 411 shirts during Homecoming Spirit Week, Sept. 12-16. DECA donated $1 from each shirt sold to Sedalia-Pettis County United Way’s 2016 campaign, for a total donation of $411. Local United Way Executive Director Staci Harrison spoke to the DECA chapter during a recent meeting, explaining that the “money stays local and is distributed throughout 19 agencies.” Harrison also said, “The gifts received will be invested in community solutions to break cycles of poverty in Pettis County.”

Specialty Sportswear owner Bill Shaw has provided input on design for the past several years. With a new printing press, Shaw was able to print twice as many shirts in the same time frame. The quick turnaround was important with tight production and delivery schedules.

Smith-Cotton Student Council provides the slogan for each Homecoming and the DECA students create a graphic reflecting the slogan. “The students get an opportunity to create a sales project and deal with design, ordering, inventory management and cash handling,” said S-C DECA adviser Holli Goodrich.

