La Monte students attend FCCLA Leadership Training

Students from La Monte high school attended the 2016 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Fall Leadership Conference, October 16-17, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Osage Beach.

More than 1,100 FCCLA members, advisers, and chaperones attended the conference.

The following La Monte FCCLA members attended the conference: Maria S. Barajas, Rocio Rodriguez, Hannah Martin, Michelle Rogers, and Lisbeth Olmedo. Local chapter adviser Doris Jolly and chaperone Robin Blackburn also attended.

FCCLA students were able to choose from a variety of different sessions. Sunday sessions included trainings on diversity, community service and respect. Monday sessions included trainings for new members, chapter officers, regional officers, and general leadership training. Trainings were performed by Missouri FCCLA State Officers and advisers.

Members were inspired to help others and be a positive leader.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only Career and Technical Student Organization with the family as its central focus.

La Monte FCCLA members attend recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference. Pictured from left to right are: Maria S. Barajas, Rocio Rodriguez, Hannah Martin, Michelle Rogers, Lisbeth Olmedo. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_tsd110516lamontefccla1.jpg La Monte FCCLA members attend recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference. Pictured from left to right are: Maria S. Barajas, Rocio Rodriguez, Hannah Martin, Michelle Rogers, Lisbeth Olmedo.

Press release courtesy La Monte Schools

Press release courtesy La Monte Schools