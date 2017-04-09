Sacred Heart School hosting enrollment

Sacred Heart School, educating preschool through 12th grade, is enrolling for the the 2017-18 school year. Enrollment is open to the public and will take place at the Sacred Heart School front office. While religious teachings are based on Catholicism, Sacred Heart School respects and welcomes all faiths.

Children must be at least age 5 by July 31, 2017, to be eligible for kindergarten.

A no-obligation tour and a meet-and-greet with teachers and students is welcome. For more information about enrollment, or to schedule a tour, call 660-827-3800.

For more information on pre-registration, admission procedures or to schedule a visit, call 660-827-3800. Additional school information can be found at www.gogremlins.com and www.facebook.com/gogremlins.

Release courtesy of Sacred Heart School

