Check out Toastmasters

I read with interest two personal columns in the Sept. 24 issue of the Sedalia Democrat—”Speak

Clearly and Directly” by Deborah Mitchell, and “It’s Important to Listen to What Others Say” by Bob

Satnan. Both deal with matters relevant to personal improvement, as well as effective interpersonal

communication.

As a lifelong learner, I have found immense help in belonging to Toastmasters Club, which offers a

fun way to improve one’s communication skills. When I first joined the club in India, Toastmasters

International’s slogan was “Better Listening, Better Thinking, Better Speaking.” Now the slogan is

“Where Leaders are Made.”

Toastmasters was founded in California in 1924, and it has grown to 15,400 clubs in 135 countries,

with more than 332,000 members. In recent years, its greatest growth has been in Asian countries,

where the demand for young professionals with communication and leadership skills has surged.

Those looking for an enjoyable, affordable and positive experience in improving their interpersonal

communication skills will find in the Toastmasters educational program tremendous opportunity for

self-improvement and leadership development.

In central Missouri, the Toastmasters club is known as MidMo Speakers’ Club, which meets at 7

p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays in Boonslick Regional Library, 219 West Third in Sedalia. At no

cost to you, come and sample one of our meetings and decide if you want to consider joining a group of

individuals who are interested in improving their listening, thinking, speaking and leadership skills.

Guests are not called upon to speak unless they wish to.

Contact me at 660-826-9988 or [email protected] or contact John Willadsen, 660-287-7386,

[email protected] , and we will reserve a seat for you.

P.C. Thomas

Sedalia