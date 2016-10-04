Am I feeling the Hamptonality? Maybe.

The hotel business is hot in the State Fair City. Don’t you dream of a magical land filled mostly with hotels and fast food restaurants? They do all right in the tourist and other assorted overnight visitor department during the rest of the year but the time when they really see the dough roll in is when Sedalia is hosting one of its big events.

There’s never enough affordable rooms during the Missouri State Fair, but if you’re looking for Fair accommodations some day for a friend or something keep this tip in mind: if you’re lucky and willing to pay up a little to stay in the nicest hotel in Sedville there might be a room for you at the Hotel Bothwell. A friend of mine surprised me by finding last-minute accommodations there a couple of summers ago.

We all know that hotels are beneficial in a financial sense based on the money made and the taxes paid but we’ve recently learned that sometimes its not such a positive financial situation for some of the people who work there. You probably read Sedalia Democrat reporter Nicole Cooke’s recent story about a certain corporation that oversees some local hotel operations. They have been ordered to pay $100,000 in compensation and damages to some of their employees.

As more hotels and businesses come to Sedalia it can be more difficult to find the rare law breaker who is mistreating their employees both literally and financially but that doesn’t mean that expansion should be discouraged. It’s just that there should be additional considerations.

But we should celebrate a new business that might provide new opportunities for those who find themselves in less-than-desirable situations. A good hotel job might be the difference between a life set back on the right track and a continual downward spiral.

I’ve stayed at a Hampton Inn or two in my day and I’ve never had any problems there. They’ve got little mobile breakfast bags if you’re in a hurry, a fancy waffle machine to play with and the snack selection in the little lobby general store is usually quite interesting.

Plus, the inside of the hotel is usually filled with classy photos of local landmarks, people and institutions – don’t just bring us the standard fountain set from the other KC area Hamptons, we want to see a Sedalia set. If you want to name a suite after me, I understand as long as I get to stay in in first.

Here’s another T-Bone Travel Tip: when you’re somewhere with a make-your-own-waffle station, don’t be afraid to experiment a little bit: syrup, butter, fruity looped cereal, doughnut chunks, half and half, bacon, sausage, fruit chunks, brown sugar, granola, yogurt, peanut butter and jelly are just some of the things you can add to the waffle batter to make all sorts of sweet and savory waffle variations. Just make sure that there’s enough actual batter left in your concoction and that you don’t lay it down in the pan until it is well heated. Unless you prefer pancakes, in which case you and I have a fundamental disagreement on our hands.

Sedalia is the premiere tourist destination in west-central Missouri, and as we keep doing a great job of selling the city through events and new (Or restored!) establishments we’re just going to need more hotel rooms so that everyone can experience the Queen City of the Prairies at any time of the year.

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

