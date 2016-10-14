Cards fans: Set aside your Cubs animosity

Jimmy Dugan taught us that there is no crying in baseball, but is compassion allowed?

Dugan, the booze-soaked manager of the Rockford Peaches played by Tom Hanks in the movie “A League of Their Own,” scolded his right fielder for missing the cutoff and created an enduring catch phrase in the process. The team was owned by candy bar magnate Walter Harvey, a character loosely based on chewing gum guru William Wrigley Jr., whose family owned the Chicago Cubs for much of the 20th century.

The Cubs have been baseball’s best team this year. They will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series over the next week-plus for the right to play in the World Series (an oddly named event since the only international entrant is the occasional appearance of the team from Canada).

St. Louis Cardinals fans have no use for the Cubs, and the feeling is quite mutual. Both compete in the NL’s Central Division, but the rivalry extends well before baseball’s current divisional set-up. While the Cardinals have been successful in recent decades, the Cubs have not won a World Series since 1908 and have not played in the series since 1945. Conversely, this year marks just the fifth since 2000 that the Cardinals missed the playoffs, and in that span they have appeared in the World Series four times, winning twice (2006, 2011).

What Cubs fans can hold onto is their team’s ouster of St. Louis from last year’s playoffs – that and the Cubs’ current playoff run.

I’m pretty much Switzerland in this fight. As many know, I am a Chicago White Sox fan, which means I have had very few post-season celebrations in my lifetime and just one championship (2005) – but that is still one more than the Cubs, so I’m good with it. I also have grown weary of some (not all) Cardinals fans’ arrogance when it comes to all matters related to baseball. The attitude comes across as, “Oh, you like a baseball team other than the Cardinals? Well isn’t that quant?”

During that White Sox title run in 2005, a bunch of Cubs fans jumped on the Sox bandwagon. I stick to lessons offered by a co-worker years ago: When you are born, you get to pick one team in each sport and you stick with only that team until you die or they move. I’ll admit I took some hard-hearted joy in the Cubs’ playoff failures at the shaky hands of Leon Durham and Steve Bartman (who takes way too much blame for the Cubs’ failings that year). But this year, I’m not actively rooting against the North Siders. I’ll never cheer for them, but should they pull it off, a lot of my friends will be overjoyed and that’s not a bad thing.

Could Cardinals fans come to that same mindset? Could they halt actively rooting against the Cubs at every turn and just shift into neutral for the next few weeks? Just last week, Chicago Tribune editorial board member and lifelong Cardinals fan Steve Chapman wrote: “(A) Cubs World Series victory would warm the hearts of millions of people who live around here. It would elicit smiles from my surliest co-workers. … And it would give the team’s followers something no living Cubs fan has known: a taste of what it’s like to be a Cardinals fan.”

Seems that Cardinals arrogance is a tough habit to break. But Chapman has a point. If a White Sox fan can let it go, certainly Cardinals fans can, too. You don’t have to root for ‘em, just don’t root against ‘em this one time.

By Bob Satnan Contributing Columnist

Bob Satnan is the communications director for Sedalia School District 200.

