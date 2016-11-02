Clinton a bad choice

Dear Editor,

I feel like it is my patriotic duty, not only to vote, but write a letter.

This coming presidential election is the most critical election in my 84 years as a U.S. citizen and how it will affect the whole world. I can’t believe I’ve lived to see the morals and decency of my fellow Americans sink so low. The Pledge of Allegiance removed from our schools, the 10 Commandments removed from courthouses and replaced with materials and devices to prevent conception or forbidden to day “God Bless America,” since it might offend others.

There are so many issues facing our nation that I can’t list them all. Has this nation forgotten the first lying, cheating, adulterous, stealing Clintons who stole $200,000 worth of furnishings from the White House? How Bill Clinton’s adulterous, perverted actions sullied our White House? Then to top off his final days as president, he pardons a known criminal, Marc Rich, only to be repaid after rich fled the country with untold amounts of money. How many more Marc Richs will Obama pardon in his final days and be repaid large sums of money for his own personal use?

You older Americans will remember Radio Free Europe. Will we need a similar avenue to get the truth from Washington and our elected officials? Now comes along another Clinton who lies, has been proven untrustworthy, forgetful and lacks good judgment, especially when it comes to the safety and security of our nation. All this acknowledged by FBI Director Mr. Comey. Me thinks of the old saying, “birds of a feather flock together.”

If Condoleeza Rice was charged with half of what Hillary is guilty of, she would be receiving “free room and board” courtesy of the government.

What Hillary Clinton gets away with due to the Supreme Court keeps me awake at night. As a Korean War veteran, if Hillary was my Commander in Chief, I would be AWOL the next day.

During the third debate, When Hillary Clinton stated, “It takes four minutes to launch a retaliatory missile,” our enemies must have jumped for joy. Nothing like knowing your hand ahead of time. Our national debt of $200 trillion, at last reort, could be described as $100 bills on top of each other and not being able to see the top of the stack. Is this the legacy we want to pass to our descendants?

Don’t think for a moment that either candidate is going to make the U.S. a paradise if elected. Think of your children and grandchildren. Will they grow up in what used to be the greatest country God ever blessed, or is it going to be more like Armaggedon?

It is my personal opinion is that any voter who calls themselves a Christian cannot in good faith vote for Hillary Clinton.

Thank God I can still vote by my faith.

Dick Kraus,

Sedalia