Column was unprofessional

Travis McMullen’s column on Nov 2, was very unprofessional and mean spirited about Mr. Trump.

Millions of Americans are well aware of the fact that he is our only hope for recovering from the mess the Democrats have made of our great country for the past 7 ½ years. It sounds as if Mr. McMullen has either been paid off or just plain old brainwashed by the Hillary people along with so many others. Mr. Trump has his faults but nothing compared to Hillary Clinton.

One thing for sure, when Mr. Trump becomes president, we will not be forced to give up our Christian beliefs. That alone is HUGE. More than can be said for Hillary.

Jerry Stapley

Sedalia