City taking positive steps with new projects

The American political landscape is a little tumultuous right now, but if you need to take a break from all that just consider that we’ve been making some great local progress lately right here in the State Fair City.

The Annual Performance Report for 2015-2016 prepared by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was recently presented to a meeting of the The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education. The results are in: average ACT scores are up exactly one point from 18.4 points to 19.4. Any progress in the right direction is better than negative progress.

It’s vital to the future of this community that we continue to provide the best possible education for our children. Some may graduate and leave town but that might afford them the ability to advocate for on a larger stage. Many will stay, though, and we should strive to make sure that they are the best and the brightest. Local problems are usually best solved by local people, and who knows what new problems we may have to face as a community in the future? We’ll need them to be well educated and passionate.

The City of Sedalia should be commended for making serious progress this year on projects that deal with services that the people of Sedalia care about.

The new Sedalia Animal Shelter is finally in full operation and it looks great both inside and out. That’s the sort of classy, professional space where anybody would be comfortable finding a new furry friend. It’s like a white cathedral, a grand monument to the ongoing serious relationship between man and domesticated beast.

The attractive aesthetics of the building should be a huge asset for the shelter – I’m thinking a eye-pleasing structure like that would look great on some merchandise. Snowglobes, models, coin banks, pins – the sky is the limit. Maybe there are some local businesses that might be willing to either produce some of these things outright for free or for a severe discount or at least be willing to donate some money to get the merchandise train rolling.

But I do have one concern about the Animal Shelter: the indoor color scheme is full of whites, grays and light blues that might be more susceptible to staining than some other, darker colors. Certain substances that come in colors like yellow, brown and even red and are highly likely to leave a stain are very common in a shelter environment. On the other hand, they can occasionally break out some of the heavy duty cleaners without fear of losing much color.

The Sedalia recycling service seems to be working as intended, outside of a little rescheduling confusion during city holidays. I saw a few people on social media express their confusion about when their trash and recycling would be picked up during Veteran’s Day week. Maybe the city could do a little more to inform people when their new pickup date is when it is necessary to change it.

The City of Sedalia and Pettis County have historically worked hand in hand for the good of their residents and it is good to see that the decision makers in charge of the recycling program saw fit to listen to the concerns of the good people of Pettis County and give them the chance to participate in the recycling program like they used to when we had the bins.

If you’ll recall, I did predict a couple of weeks ago that the city recycling service would probably find a way to work with the county residents who really wanted to continue recycling. They were passionate about not contributing to the ongoing waste problem and they made their voices heard.

The future is bright here in Sedville. Let’s come together and continue to make things better.

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

