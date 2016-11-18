“To love and to cherish.” These are words we typically associate with wedding vows. They are sacred and they are an expression of love that is not taken lightly. But they are not exclusive to marriage rituals. We are called to love and to cherish the beautiful creation of God. It is made up of plants and animals and eco systems and people (made in the image of God).

Instead of constantly consuming, what if we truly loved and cherished? We would nurture rather than exploit. We would lift rather than tear down. We would seek justice and love mercy and walk humbly with God.

Much of life depends on how we choose to live and experience it. If you only look for the bad, the ugly and the broken that will become the “life” we experience. In contrast, look for the good, the beautiful and a healing wholesome way and, not surprisingly, that becomes the experience we have in life. And we aren’t passive in this either. We are called to do our part to make the future filled with hope.

If, in loving and cherishing each other, we were to think about others more than ourselves would we, could we ask: “what kind of world do I want for future generations?” Or “what kind of community…?” or “what kind of family…?” or “how would I hope to be remembered?”

There is a movie out in theaters right now that shares the true life story of Private Doss. He served in WWII but refused to march into battle with a gun. Instead of taking life, he felt his calling was to save it. He was labeled a coward. He was beaten for his beliefs. He was nearly kicked out. But he rose above it. He marched into battle alongside his fellow soldiers. When they fell, he bound up their wounds and carried them to safety.

Long after the others had retreated from the battle in the dark of night, he stayed and pulled men from the places where they had fallen and delivered them to the place where they could receive treatment for their wounds. And as he did it he prayed, “One more, Lord. Help me save one more.”

In all, he rescued 75 men, who otherwise would have died where they fell on the battlefield. And for his heroism, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor. He is remembered not as a coward (as he was labeled) but a hero. He is an example of what it is “to love and cherish” life to the degree that he risked his own to save another. The Bible calls this “the greater love” when one lays down their life for a friend.

When we love and cherish we lay down our bias, our assumptions, our need to be right or to “win our way.” When we love and cherish, marriages grow stronger. Families are safe places for children and high esteem is built into the character of each person. Loving and cherishing — churches thrive because they do more than talk about love, they act in love. Communities grow stronger and nations flourish when we place the higher priority on loving and cherishing rather than dividing and tearing apart. And our world becomes a whole lot more like the kingdom of God we pray for when we say “on earth as it is in Heaven.”

The Bible tells an incredible story of a God who came to earth in Jesus. He lived, died and now lives again. But his story doesn’t end there. The last pages of THE BOOK tells of a future time when Jesus comes again to reclaim his church, his “bride.” And echoing throughout eternity is the story of how they will love and cherish each other not just for the moment but forever, and ever and ever.