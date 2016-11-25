Finding God through prayer

The God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ is a kind Father and He cares about the troubles of His children. The Bible teaches three truths about God that I find very meaningful when I face suffering in my life, or the life of those I love. Scripture assures us that God is:

• The God of All Comfort. Paul’s ministry was marked by trials. Yet the apostle experienced God’s mercy and comfort, helped by the prayers of the saints. In 2 Corinthians we read Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort. Paul points to God as the Christian’s source of comfort. He finds purpose in suffering because it equips us to comfort others. He experiences power in prayer as the intercession of the saints proved effective in finding God’s favor (1:2-11).

• The God of Peace. Adversity threatens to replace peace with anxiety; God restores peace. Paul invites us to take our anxious fears and pressing requests to God. Our loving and strong Father will replace our anxiety with a supernatural peace that surpasses all human explanation (Philippians 4:6-7).

• The God of Wisdom. The Epistle of James is often compared to the Book of Proverbs – filled with wisdom for daily living. Is it any surprise that the first topic James addresses is trials? Adversity creates a demand for wisdom – Why is this happening to me? Where do I go from here? When you need wisdom, God gives it. Ask Him for wisdom when trials come, all He asks is that you trust Him (James 1:5-7).

Did you catch that every one of these characteristics of God comes near to us through prayer? Are you suffering? Is someone you love facing loss? Pray for comfort from The God of All Comfort. Ask for peace that surpasses all comprehension from the God of Peace. Seek wisdom from The God Who Gives Wisdom. Pray, and then trust Him to answer.