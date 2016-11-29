Calling all strange sightings

I strive each day to live my life and write my columns based on the best facts available. I try to work through problems logically. But despite that I’ve got to admit that it’s kind of a guilty pleasure of mine to consider the validity of the paranormal. Be it ghosts, aliens, cryptids, or conspiracy theories I love seeing and hearing the proof that people think they have. None of them have convinced me yet, but that doesn’t mean I’m not willing to consider their argument. It’s fascinating to think about the sorts of things that might exist on the edges of the human experience.

You can contact me at [email protected] with any experience, idea or argument that you might have (paranormal or otherwise) and I will consider it, at least at first, with an open mind. I want to hear what you have to say, Sedalia, and you can remain anonymous if you feel it is necessary.

I’ve never seen a ghost, an alien or a monster who lives in the woods. But it was great fun to search the woods for the Beaman Monster, and it can be endlessly entertaining to surf your friendly neighborhood video site for videos like BEST REAL GHOST FOOTAGE MUST SEE.

So as I trawled Twitter for tweets about Sedville to inspire this column I came upon a link to a report on UFO Stalker (ufostalker.com/search/Sedalia for the most relevant results) and a series of other anonymous alien reports from people in and around the city.

The most recent report was from an incident on November 14th: “I was outside on my back deck at 5:30 a.m. trying to take pictures of the special big moon. when i noticed what i thought for an instant i was seeing a shooting star, but new immediately that it wasn’t. it was way off in the distance and going fast straight across the sky from where the moon was.”

There are even two accompanying videos that seem to fit with the report but they are grainy, undated, and don’t have any points of reference so that the eye can determine where this speck of light is located and just how big it is.

My best guess is that this person managed to record someone messing around with their drone from a distance.

In a world where small, remote control aircraft usage is becoming more common by the passing day we’re probably going to be bombarded with even more amateur footage of lights in the night sky. Sometimes drones will be capturing this footage, and sometimes they will be the source of the mysterious lights. Imagine two drones recording each other with both of the owners on the ground sure that they’ve captured something unexplainable.

But let’s be fair: I can’t prove that the footage isn’t of an alien spaceship any more than that person could prove that it is. It’s always worth it to record things that seem strange, because there might come that day when you really do bust the case wide open with your live camera footage.

It’s funny to look through the incidents and realize just how many of them seem to be nothing more than standard B-2 Stealth Bomber sightings: “Black Triangle Sighting in Knob Noster, Missouri on November 19, 2008.” Yeah, it can be a weird thing to see if you don’t know what it is or aren’t used to it but there’s nothing paranormal about the B-2. It is pretty darn cool, though.

Though one of my favorite reports is one that deals with mysterious alien wrangling men in black and is supposed to have taken place in July of 1996, about one year before the successful movie introduced the concept to a wider audience: “I passed a black car heading east with two men in it. the men were dressed in black suits and black glasses riding in a older model black car.” These mysterious suited men were sighted in Warsaw, and seemed to follow the reporting party after being seen. They followed to Warsaw High School and then to the reporter’s apartment complex back in Sedalia.

Maybe they were just door-to-door salesmen that noticed someone who could really use the product that they were selling. Maybe they were hard-luck lawyers trying to goad someone into legal action intending to ensnare them in some awful legal loophole! Maybe they were hitmen who realized they were pursuing the wrong person! Maybe they were Blues Brothers impersonators who were really serious about promoting their upcoming show but didn’t have a giant speaker to strap to the roof of their car.

Two people acting weird in suits don’t essentially have anything to do with aliens, but it would be a bit concerning to see them show up where you live.

So, what’s up Sedalia? Ever seen anything weird?

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

