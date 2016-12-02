Truth is truth, whether you believe it or not

Something I learned more than 30 years ago remains as true today as the day I first heard it in a journalism classroom at Franklin College. It also serves as a touchstone for life in a managed media world.

During lessons on reporting and verification, our Basic Reporting professor, Bill Bridges, told us, “If your mother tells you she loves you, get a second source.” I have shared this mantra in this space before, but comments made Thursday as part of an NPR roundtable on post-election journalism drove home the enduring validity of Bridges’ words.

As reported by Esquire’s Jack Holmes, Tea Party activist Scottie Nell Hughes, who spent the campaign season promoting President-elect Donald Trump on every cable news outlet that would have her, told the panel in essence that facts no longer exist.

“Well, I think it’s also an idea of an opinion. And that’s — on one hand, I hear half the media saying that these are lies. But on the other half, there are many people that go, ‘No, it’s true.’ And so one thing that has been interesting this entire campaign season to watch, is that people that say facts are facts — they’re not really facts,” Hughes said. “Everybody has a way of interpreting them to be the truth, or not truth. There’s no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts.”

If this is the case, we are fully through the looking glass.

American psychologist William James said, “There’s nothing so absurd that if you repeat it often enough, people will believe it.”

It is sad that James’ comment has become an everyday reality. While gossip and rumor-mongering always provided avenues for perception to become reality, social media has provided global amplifiers. For proof one only needs to look back a couple of months at the fabricated reports of “creepy clowns” lurking about communities and last week’s discredited claims that CNN aired 30 minutes of porn in Boston.

In an essay posted on journalist Bill Moyers’ website (billmoyers.com), author Neil Gabler scolded: “Fake news thrives because there is a lazy, incurious, self-satisfied public that wants it to thrive; because large swaths of that public don’t want news in any traditional sense, so much as they want vindication of their preconceptions and prejudices; because in this post-modernist age, every alleged fact is supposed to be a politico-economic construct, and nothing can possibly be true; and because even rationality now is passé.”

The truth is that truth does still exist, and facts do matter so long as people value factual information. However, after more than a decade of politicians and pundits screaming that any news story that does not conform to their views is biased, and the public devouring commentary and hollow allegations disguised as actual reporting, it is valid to question how long or what level of corruption it will take for the public to embrace facts again.

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson has said, “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.” Deniers can claim that climate change is not happening, but that won’t stop the real transformations our planet is experiencing.

Government officials and cynical spin doctors can tell you the sky is green, but that does not make it so.

By Bob Satnan Contributing Columnist

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

