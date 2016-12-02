Do your part to recycle

Max’s and my recycling history is extensive. I began recycling before I moved to Sedalia, and because Sedalia had no recycling facilities, we took our recyclables to Kansas City. When the now-defunct recycling company began curbside pick-up, we were elated. I remember lovingly filling the blue container with paper and glass – and a few plastic items – and feeling as if we were doing the right thing.

After that company closed, we found Marshall’s recycling center, a city-sponsored service, right off one of the main streets at a city facility; it has a concrete drive and parking lot. The containers have no lids, and they are covered by a roof. The actual bins are a few feet below on the far side of a little retaining wall.

That means that someone short, like me, does not have to stand on tippy-toes in the rain trying to lift a heavy, awkward lid. It means that anyone can park next to the sheltered container area, and walk on concrete – no mud – to drop glass, paper, plastic, and cardboard over the retaining wall down to the waiting huge bins. The worst part? The glass is really loud when it lands.

Also, driving to Marshall puts miles on the car and wastes gas.

So we were happy when the Center for Human Services (CHS) got into recycling. Admittedly, the facility wasn’t as convenient; we had to contend with heavy lids, mud, and potholes in the road, but it was, after all, recycling.

Then that, too, was gone; however, the city and CHS formed a recycling partnership. Recycling bins were placed at several locations around town, and people could use any of them. I still had to contend with heavy, awkward lids, but at least the area surrounding the bins had a nice surface. We could live with this.

And then, people got the idea that these were trash bins and started dumping their trash there. The partnership soon ended, because neither the city nor the Center was expecting to have to deal with trash. This was recycling, for Heaven’s sake! But the city continued the program.

Then, in addition to the drop-off recycling program, the city developed its remarkably convenient curbside pick-up. Not only does a huge truck come by the house once a week to pick up our recyclables, I don’t have to separate the items anymore! I can throw my cans in with paper and cardboard! This is great!

But the City pick-up does not include glass, so we still had to take our glass items to the drop-off bins. But that’s a small price to pay.

So last week, Max loaded up our glass – and the bins were gone. We wondered what had happened, and then I saw an item in the “Democrat” this week, explaining that some people were continuing to leave their trash in and around the bins, and so glass recycling would be housed in one centralized location. That will make it a little less convenient for us, but we are going to recycle glass regardless. We will certainly have a pile of it when the new location is ready.

I am encouraged by the city’s embracing an environmentally responsible path, as it tries not only to keep costs down, but also to “sparkle things up.” It provides “bulky item” pick-up, so if you need to lose your old couch, you can call the City. If you need to ditch your old computer, you can participate in the cty’s electronics recycling program. If you need to get rid of old paint, you can hand it over to the city/DNR hazardous materials drop-off. And the new Public Works Director, Brenda Ardrey, says that the city is working on obtaining grants for even more programs.

Even people from out of town can benefit. People who live in the County will to be able to pay something akin to a “membership fee” and be able to use drop-off recycling, and people from other counties who do not have recycling services can also buy into the program.

Recycling gives us an opportunity to make Sedalia a better place to live. The cty is doing its part. Let’s all do ours.

Deborah Mitchell Community Columnist

Deborah Mitchell is a a local attorney and a Municipal Court Judge.

