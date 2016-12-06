Some hope in what’s been a bad year

There is a popular sentiment that 2016 has been a terrible year and I couldn’t agree more. But 2017 could be even worse and we should probably come to terms with the fact that the year in which we’re living has no effect on the relative quality of the events contained within.

Many choose to escape this tumultuous world, at least for a little while, by immersing themselves in their sport of choice. But even in the sports world there’s some bad news to be found.

The Missouri Football Tigers aren’t going to a bowl game for the second consecutive year and were generally one of the worst teams in the SEC – but despite their abysmal record quarterback Drew Lock is the SEC passing leader and the offense was working pretty well all season. But the defense was awful, despite the fact that the mastermind behind Mizzou’s recent defensive triumphs had ascended to head coach.

It seems as though Mizzou is only allowed to have a great defense or a great offense lately and when you can make both sides work at once you’ll get those Tigers that won the SEC East two years in a row.

The football program experienced a historic drop in attendance this year, and there’s probably going to be an NCAA investigation into the academics of certain player-athletes.

The Los Angeles Rams brought terrible football to California, and a terrible team with an extra terrible head coach is exactly what Rams owner Stan Kroenke deserves after taking his ball and abandoning his home state (Born and educated in Columbia, MO) in pursuit of thicker profit margins. Loyal St. Louis Rams fans deserved better.

But there is a glimmer of hope in western Missouri – The Kansas City Chiefs just keep winning, by hook or by crook. And they would be first in the AFC West if the Oakland Raiders hadn’t been on the positive end of some of the worst officiating I’ve ever seen in their game in Mexico City against the Houston Texans. But the Chiefs will get their chance, head to head on Thursday night at Arrowhead. It’s going to be one of the biggest Thursday night games the league has offered in a while – let’s hope that the playmakers on both teams aren’t suddenly afflicted a case of the Thursdays, or at least the home team.

Most experts thought that the NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons would beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Georgia Dome and based on the way that the Falcons were casually driving the ball down the field in the first quarter. But eventually the Chiefs defense decided maybe they should actually attempt to cover Julio Jones. Eventually, thanks partly to an unexpected and inspiring fake punt that saw wide reciever Albert Wilson take the ball into the end zone the Chiefs began to rally, though there was no animal to inspire them.

Yes, tight end Travis Kelce has been a big part of the Chief’s recent success and is a credit to all people named Travis. I might even be willing to overlook his embarrassing Bacheor-esque reality show if he keeps putting up big numbers both on the field and on my fantasy team. Though if he had been “Mini-Gronk” all season I might not be sitting in dead last.

But the real hero of the game in Atlanta was strong safety Eric Berry, who was clearly on top of his game for the sake of putting on a show for his family and friends. The Fairburn, Georgia native probably caused a lot of friction for some of his associates in Georgia, forced to root for either their local team or their local hero.

After picking off Matt Ryan and skillfully bringing it all the way back the other way for six points he gave the ball to his mother, who was proudly sporting his jersey in the stands.

But the six point return might not be the one that sticks out in the minds of the people. The Falcons got a touchdown to go up by one point in the final moments of the game and decided to go for two so that they couldn’t be defeated by 75 percent of a drive and a Cairo Santos field goal. They probaby should have attempted to run it in with Tevin Coleman or Devonta Freeman, but Matt Ryan decided to throw it and once again Eric Berry popped up and took it all the way back home. So in a matter of seconds the Falcons went from a one point victory to a one point defecit thanks to the intereception skills of Eric Berry.

Can the Chiefs keep it up? Who knows?

