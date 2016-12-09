A time for generosity

There is no question about it, Christmas is a time for giving. At no other time of the year are people so thoughtful, kind and generous. Giving to charitable organizations usually go up in December and it is not just for tax purposes.

There are always some people who are like Ebenezer Scrooge and when those around them are generous they are still grouchy and stingy. In “The Christmas Carol” even Scrooge had a change of heart once he was confronted with his past, present and future. He was transformed from a miserly fool to a very generous person.

After Scrooge changed some of the townspeople laughed at him, but listen to Dickens himself who said, “His own heart laughed and that was quite enough for him.” Do our hearts laugh? Are we as generous as we ought to be?

When we look at the story of Christmas the passage regarding Magi from the east is most appropriate when speaking of generosity. First of all, we must realize there is no reference anywhere in the Bible to this being three kings. That part of the story comes from Christmas carols and Christmas cards. We must be careful not to base our theology of Christmas on these sources.

They were most likely a caravan of scholars and stargazers. I’d like to also note they didn’t follow the star but rather went in its direction. It doesn’t really matter how many there were, the important thing is what they did when they found Jesus. When the star reappeared to them they were filled with great joy.

Several things we can learn from the wise men. They went out of their way to follow Christ. Their journey took them over 1,000 miles and up to two years. Has God ever called you to something that was difficult and uncomfortable but necessary in following Him? When was the last time you sacrificed to serve Him?

Secondly, they brought meaningful gifts to Christ. Gold was a gift that was fitting for a king. They asked Herod, “where is he who is born king of the Jews?” They gave the gift of Frankincense, which was a fitting gift for a priest. This is a reminder to us that Jesus is our great high priest, the only one who can provide us access to God. William Barclay said a priest is a bridge builder who spans chasms that separate people from God. No other priest could do what Christ has done. I Timothy 2:5 says “There is one God and one mediator between God and man, the man Christ Jesus.”

The third gift given by the wise men was the gift of myrrh, a spice used to embalm the dead. This was an appropriate gift for the Christ child because Jesus was born to die. The reason for Bethlehem was Calvary. Jesus died less than 15 miles from where he was born. He died a death he didn’t deserve, he died for your sins and mine. These men believed or they wouldn’t have come. Have you placed your faith in Jesus Christ as the one who paid the penalty for your sin? You can believe that Jesus was born all that you want but until you believe that He died in your place and paid for your sins it won’t make any difference.

One concluding matter about the wise men was that they came to worship Him. Worship is the highest form of human expression. Worship is devotion to something bigger than yourself, something that is eternal, and more powerful than anything else. Would you be like the wise men and worship Jesus as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords? He is worthy of our worship and praise.

Will you give back to God something that cost you, something that is a sacrifice? Come to Christ this Christmas and receive the greatest gift of all, eternal life. If you have Christ, then share Him with others this Christmas. Sacrifice yourself for Christ this Christmas, give of your time, talents and treasure. Give Him your best. O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.