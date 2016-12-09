Charles Dickens’s Christmas gift lives on

Christmas is rich in traditions, and there’s one that I always try to make room for during the season – “A Christmas Carol.”

Although he scarcely could have realized it at the time, When Charles Dickens dashed off his little book in just a few weeks in 1843, he gave the world a unique gift whose luster hasn’t dimmed in 173 years. Had Dickens miraculously managed to live on into the 20th century, he would have been a millionaire many times over on the strength of this story alone.

When I was a kid, every Christmas season I would listen to my parents’ 78-rpm album of “A Christmas Carol,” featuring Ronald Colman as Scrooge. I pictured every scene in my imagination, and knew the characters as well as I knew my family. The spirit of Christmas yet to come scared me out of my wits, I bawled my eyes out over poor Tiny Tim, and rejoiced at the new and improved Scrooge.

I never outgrew my regard for the book, and was an eager viewer of its various film versions (the George C. Scott production probably being my favorite). One hallmark of a literary classic is that it never becomes “old” or outdated, and “A Christmas Carol” has certainly met that criterion. What accounts for such longevity?

For one thing, the book is short and tightly written (very untypical for Dickens), with a brilliantly original plot and memorable characters. The ingenious flash-back, flash-forward devices that Dickens uses to such great effect had never been seen in literature before.

Like all of Dickens’s books, “A Christmas Carol” has a message, and it’s about a serious subject – how our lives should be lived. The transformation of the skin-flint Scrooge, brought about by the angelic messengers who visit him, is one of the great stories in the history of the novel.

Dickens knew that character change enriches the novel, and no character changes as much as Ebenezer Scrooge does. Dickens makes masterful use of atmosphere and symbolism in his novels, and “A Christmas Carol” is no exception. The fog, cold and darkness that surround Scrooge in his counting hose and chambers reflect his stone-like heart and his isolation from human contact.

When the transformed Scrooge throws open his bedroom windows on Christmas morning, the fog is gone and the sun is shining. For the first time in his life Scrooge is able to see clearly.

While Dickens has many scoundrels in his books, he always offsets them with good-hearted people, most often those of ordinary means and standing in Victorian society. Old Fezziwig,

Scrooge’s nephew Fred, and Bob Cratchit and his family are the counterbalances to Scrooge’s contempt for humanity.

In part, this little book has lived on because it speaks to all of us at one time or another in our lives. If we sometimes see our own failures and selfishness in Scrooge, Dickens also holds out hope and the possibility of change. It’s a simple story, but one that has endured.

Doug Kneibert Contributing Columnist

Doug Kneibert is a former editor of the Sedalia Democrat.

