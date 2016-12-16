Cherrishing Christmas traditions

I missed Christmas the year I was in Afghanistan. I had chosen to come home for Thanksgiving because, after all, Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I thought missing the stress of everything that goes on in December would be refreshing, and so I wasn’t really anticipating the loss I actually felt. It wasn’t necessarily the day that I missed. I longed for the actual “Advent” of the season – waiting and preparing. Over the years I have created and hold dear some Christmas traditions that begin just about now on the calendar. I love the Vespers service at church, and the choir’s annual cantata. But even more than that, I enjoy preparing gifts from our kitchen for our friends.

When I was growing up, my mother gave Christmas gifts of Stollen and a spiced tea mixture, and I remember hearing from our friends that they looked forward to the tea and Stollen for Christmas breakfast. When I was a young bride, now those many years ago, I remembered my mother’s painstaking labor at Christmas, and I thought that would be a good tradition to carry forward. At that time, though, I knew little more about cooking than how to make waffles.

I remember trying to find some recipes that I could make with my limited skills, but that would be special to those receiving it as a gift. One of my mother’s friends made a poppy seed bread that was absolutely delectable, and I talked her out of the recipe. Our sweet landlady, Mary Alice Lamy, told me about a Southern concoction that, when dissected ingredient by ingredient, sounded awful – but was addictive when served over cream cheese: Jezebel sauce. My second mother, Sweet Hazie, had THE best recipe for Chex Mix, which she called “Nuts and Bolts.” And my previous roommate Micaela, who was in Libby’s class in Thayer, but who had moved to Kansas City, taught me to make a cranberry tea that was, as Mrs. Lamy said, “Larrapin’ good.”

So that first Christmas as Debbie Mitchell, as opposed to the 29 previous ones, when I had been Debbie Gillespie, for the few friends we had found in Sedalia, I put together Christmas baskets of poppy seed bread, Nuts and Bolts, cranberry tea, and Jezebel sauce. They received rave reviews.

So the next year, I did it again. That time, I added a layered chocolate and hazelnut spread and shortbread. As the years passed, I became more adventurous and learned more about cooking. The baskets included Deviled Pecans from the “Past and Repast” cookbook, a Missouri original that is now out of print. Micaela gave me a recipe for Millionaires, a chocolate caramel pecan candy.

One year, I made miniature lemon bundt cakes for the Circuit Clerk’s office. Another time, I whipped up chocolate raspberry truffles. I don’t remember the year I made marshmallows for the first time. Ina Garten and Martha Stewart had recipes for them, and I thought it would be worth a shot. I cut them in heart shapes, and they went well with the hot chocolate mix that I added. Ina Garten also convinced me that I could make orange marmalade, and Oprah’s magazine’s recipe for rosemary lemon salt was a keeper. But always, my first year’s creations were the basket’s traditional mainstays.

In the meantime, the list of friends was getting longer and longer, and I was getting pretty tired by December 24. But I was happy doing the planning, reading the recipes, and putting the baskets together. A few years ago, though, I decided that I had to cut back. I would do marshmallows some years, but not all. I might do Millionaires occasionally. I would make only one batch of the chocolate raspberry truffles. The things that tasted good but took less time – the orange marmalade, the rosemary lemon salt – could be bi-annual staples.

But always, just like my mother always baked Stollen and mixed the spiced tea, my baskets will carry poppy seed bread, cranberry tea, Jezebel sauce, and Nuts and Bolts. Those are my Christmas traditions.

And guess what! I just saw this really interesting recipe for pistachio biscotti. I think everyone would like that! Merry Christmas!

Deborah Mitchell Contributing Columnist

Deborah Mitchell is a a local attorney and a Municipal Court Judge.

