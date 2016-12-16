Parents are buying smart phones for their children, preteens and teens this time of the year. In my opinion as an educator and parent, a cell phone in the bedroom all night is an unsafe situation. Kids are able to receive texts, watch videos or movies and receive phone calls from friends and strangers while mom and dad sleep. House rules may state no use after bedtime, but having the phone in the room is a huge temptation. I know from experience that preteens and teens often talk, text, google and watch movies and videos long into the night. A student who was falling asleep in class finally admitted that she was watching movies until 3 a.m.! Another had been receiving texts from strangers after midnight. All these things happened while the parents were sleeping next door. Would you drop your child off in the middle of New York City and then go to bed? When your child or teen has a phone during the night he/she has access to anything in the world, including dangerous information, propaganda, and evil people.

Parents, take all phones at bedtime and charge them in YOUR bedroom where they can’t be used during the night. Check the phones occasionally to see who has been texting and messaging your child. No doubt those who lost their sons and daughters to ISIS propaganda, pedophiles, or suicide because of bullying wish they had checked those phones.

The phone may belong to your child, but that child or teen belongs to you, and you have only a few years to protect them from unhealthy outside influences.

Ruth Neimeyer

Sedalia