Praise for local groups

I have been a volunteer for the Salvation Army for several years and I know these facts to be true: The Army building is not being sold. The Army is still providing social services. The Red Shield Cafe fed people at noon in that building and the kitchen worked fine. The kitchen is state inspected every year. The meals could still be served there with the Army paying for the utilities.

This year’s Christmas Program not only provided Christmas for Sedalia families but also held a Christmas breakfast with Santa for some of the young children of our city, The toy campaign served 392 ids. The parents came in and picked out 2 toys per child, a coat if needed, stocking stuffers, other donations of toiletries etc. , voucher for the Army store and a ham and a bag of food to complete their meal. The army also provides the meal for people with no children. There were 9 families adopted out to businesses in town. Overall 308 families were helped. I was told by the Army that Community Santa served 373 children. Community Santa also gives the family a food voucher.

The Army representative had 2 radio interviews and a newspaper article. the sign outside the Army building stated the Army was taking Christmas applications. So when i read the Army isn’t providing as much assistance this year . I think thay did well. if people don’t sign up that’s not anyones fault.

I think Sedalia wins when we have 2 groups that serve nearly 800 kids. I know there are several groups that also give to our area kids so hooray for Sedalia! I just wanted to clear the rumors in this city about the Salvation Army. Let’s be proud we have groups that step up when needed.

God bless Sedalia,

Julie Kesterson