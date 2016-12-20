Rudolph and equal treatment of others

This might be a strange revelation from someone as young as me, but I’m definitely that guy who loves all those old Christmas specials. If you measured art based on how long it took to make, stop-motion animation would be the highest art, because it takes a very long time. Catch a second of film, move the puppet’s mouth, or eyes or limbs just slightly, and then shoot it again. Keep shooting these little pieces of progress until you combine them and get something that resembles animation. It’s time consuming and under appreciated.

Starting in 1964 with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Rankin/Bass Productions was responsible for most of the stop-motion animated Christmas specials that we grew up with, and even a few of the traditionally animated specials like “Twas the Night Before Christmas” (You know, the one with the mice.)

So it might seem like an asinine thing to complain about in a world full of real problems, and I’ll be the first to admit that it is, but I don’t like that each year ABC Family, or Freeform, or whatever it’s called this year, seems to show less of the real Christmas classics and more Disney and/or Pixar movies. And Harry Potter movies? Are you kidding me? What’s that got to do with Christmas?

Of course Rudolph is shown exclusively on CBS each year, which is ironic considering it was originally financed by General Electric to be shown on NBC. A reindeer with a light bulb nose would have been very appropriate for GE, I suppose.

But over the years I began to realize that the Rudolph story, song or special, comes with a largely negative portrayal of one of the characters that is supposed to be the jolliest of all time and his talking, flying deer that are equally mean and unfair.

Yes, Rudolph’s version of Santa Claus initially has absolutely no use for a otherwise kind and capable sleigh-puller just because he doesn’t look exactly like all the other reindeer. He even goes so far as to shame Rudolph’s father Donner for daring to father such a freak, or perhaps for trying to hide his nose. “Donner, you should be ashamed of yourself,” says Santa, “What a pity. He had a nice takeoff, too.”

Rudolph’s father is no more kinder to his own son than the big man himself. “How can you overlook that?,” says Donner, “His beak blinks like a blinking beacon!”

So Rudolph rightfully leaves this place where he can’t even catch a break inside own his family cave and sets out on an adventure with a renegade dentist elf and eventually a random freelance prospector (Yukon Cornelius) who is infinitely more accepting than most of Rudolph’s friends and family.

To Donner’s credit he does set out to find his son, but not before casually implying that his reindeer wife would be incapable of accomplishing the task. (Mrs. Donner? Does Santa Claus preside over reindeer weddings, or is there a reindeer priest?)

Rudolph does make it back to the North Pole, thanks almost exclusively to aforementioned prospector and his willingness to wrestle with a large yeti to defend someone he met just a few days ago and some of his reindeer associates.

The mood is somber back home because a localized, or perhaps global snowstorm threatens to cancel Santa’s ride but Claus soon realizes that Rudolph’s nose not only glows but produces heat (Ironic, since there is a completely different reindeer named Fireball for reasons unknown.) and might just be perfect for making it through the storm.

Rudolph could rightfully tell Santa and everybody else to go climb a candy cane after how they treated him but his father instilled in him a dream of being on the sleigh team and it must be extra prestigious among Christmas deer to be at the head of the team so he only had one thing to say: “It would be an honor, sir!”

The 1964 values of the Rudolph special tell us that it’s OK to be different as long as you do something better than everyone else and/or provide sufficient value to your boss. Here in just about 2017 I like to think that somebody who is a different doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone and is deserving of equal treatment because they are a fellow human being.

Let’s spend 2017 trying to solve problems instead of creating them.

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

