Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured in 1938

On Aug. 5, 1938, both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Capital reported, with gruesome detail, the shooting of Ed Williams by Leslie Reed and Williams’ death in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. The press reported that Reed fled after the shooting and his whereabouts were unknown. On Aug. 11, after a lengthy manhunt, the papers reported on Reed’s capture.

The shooting took place at Reed’s mother’s home at 412 West Pettis Street. Reed drove north from there to Highway 65, where he drove north before heading east toward Longwood, a small town near the Pettis-Saline County line. In Longwood, his car broke down. Reed walked to the junction of Highway 65 and Highway 40, where he caught a bus to Kansas City at 8:21 p.m. Pettis County Sheriff Marlin discovered the car at Longwood a few days after the shooting.

Reed stayed in Kansas City until Monday, Aug. 8, and then decided to return to Sedalia. He started to hitchhike and was able to get a ride with two men who were traveling to Lebanon, Missouri, a town about ninety miles south of Sedalia. When the driver reached the railroad spur line on Highway 50 that extended to the Missouri State Fairgrounds, Reed left the car.

He hid in a vacant lot near Third Street and State Fair Boulevard. On Tuesday, Reed began to travel south. He changed his mind and instead decided to return to Kansas City bypassing Sedalia where he feared he might be captured. He began to walk west along Highway 50.

On Wednesday morning, two men going to Kansas City spotted a man walking along the highway. They were aware of the hunt for Reed and turned around to see for sure if he was the man they saw. Reed noticed them and ran into a cornfield on Edwin Eckhoff’s farm near LaMonte.

Sheriff Marlin was summoned. He and Deputy Sheriff Clyde Coppers drove to the LaMonte area with Deputy Sheriff John Starkey and Highway Patrolmen Paul Corl and Lester Estes. The men searched a two square mile area for Reed, but were unsuccessful, in part because there were not enough searchers.

About noon on Wednesday, Deputy Coppers went into LaMonte to organize a posse of men who could assist in the search. In addition to the posse searching the countryside, Deputy Coppers dispatched Constable G. L. Reynolds and tire shop operator L. W. Patton, both of LaMonte, to patrol Highway 50 west toward Kansas City.

The search extended into Johnson County, Missouri. Reynolds and Patton found Reed just west of Knob Noster. Reed did not resist arrest. He was taken to the Pettis County jail where he was held until an appearance Thursday afternoon before Justice of the Peace Bell Hutchison on a charge of first degree murder. Reed waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial before the Criminal Court. He was returned to the county jail to await trial.

The trial began on Oct.12, 1938. Prosecuting Attorney L. J. Harned represented the state, and Sedalia attorney Henry Salveter represented Reed, who claimed he had acted in self-defense and was therefore not guilty of first degree murder.

Next week’s column details the trial.

Rhonda Chalfant Contributing Columnist

Rhonda Chalfant is the president of the Pettis County chapter of NAACP and the Pettis County Historical Society.

