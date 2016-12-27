Shooting brings sensational reporting

“If it bleeds, it leads,” is an old saying among journalists. Basically the saying means that large headlines and prominent positions on page one of newspapers are often used for stories about murder, shootings, bombings, and other violent attacks. Newspaper reporters today tend to exercise restraint in the descriptions of violent acts and in the photographs they print of crime or accident scenes, out of concern for the readers’ sensibilities or the feeling of the victims’ families.

In the early 20th century, however, this was not the case. An incident reported by the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Sentinel in August 1938 reveals the extent of the blood and gore type of reporting.

At about 3:30 in the afternoon on August 4, 1938, Leslie Reed shot Ed Williams, who had boarded with the Reed family at their home in the 400 block of West Pettis Street for over 20 years. According to his mother Mary Reed, Reed was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Reed and Williams had begun arguing over what seems to have been an inconsequential matter. Williams called to Reed’s son, perhaps wanting the young man to do an errand for him. Reed took offense and began to berate Williams for “interfering with his family.” Williams tried to calm Reed, to no avail. Reed began to threaten to hit Williams, who responded by pushing Reed to the ground and holding him down.

After Reed appeared to become calm, Williams released him and went into the house, where he sat down by the front window. Mary Reed, thinking the incident was finished, went to a neighbor’s house. Reed got a shotgun and fired through the window into the house, striking Williams in the arm. Mrs. Reed heard the shot and rushed home. She told police she saw Reed standing at the front of the house. He fired again through the window. As Reed was attempting to reload the shotgun, Mary Reed wrenched the gun from him.

Neighbors called a McLaughlin ambulance. Reed fled. Mary Reed tried to help Williams, who was bleeding severely from his wounds. The ambulance took Williams to City Hospital No. 2 where Dr. C. B. Trader, Dr. M. P. Shy, and Dr. A. R. Maddox treated him. The doctors amputated William’s arm. Following surgery, hospital attendants reported that Williams’ was not in serious condition and was comfortable.

Unfortunately, Williams was much more seriously injured that hospital personnel believed. He passed away at 3:30 the morning of Aug. 5. His body was taken to the Alexander Funeral Home.

Local reporters seemed fascinated by the incident. The report of the incident devoted slightly over three column inches to a gruesome description of the crime scene. On the front page of the paper, the papers printed a photograph showing “A Reenactment of Reed-Williams Northside Shooting” depicting a man standing outside the window of the Reed home holding a shotgun in the place and manner Reed was thought to have stood when he shot Williams. Beneath this photograph was another photograph, complete with dotted lines outlining various features of the scene, showing the spot where Williams had died.

Rhonda Chalfant Contributing Columnist

Rhonda Chalfant is the president of the Pettis County chapter of NAACP and the Pettis County Historical Society.

