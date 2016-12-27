Coaches deserve a break

Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis is heading into 2017 with a lot on their plate – he’s got to find multiple new coaches at the same time. There have been plenty lately who for one reason or another were unable to continue providing their coaching services to the school.

There’s not any fault here, there’s nobody who needs any blame – former volleyball coach Chad Harter is a good guy and he was a teacher of mine at what used to be Smith-Cotton High School and he doesn’t deserve any guff for choosing to make his life a little less hectic.

And nobody should be surprised by Ryan Boyer accepting the activities director and football coaching positions at his alma mater in Warsaw. Coaches on all levels frequently are willing to accept a lateral move or even a downgrade in resources and prestige if it means that they get to coach at a school that they played for or attended. Who doesn’t prefer to work in more familiar surroundings with familiar faces?

I think coaches in general get a bum rap, especially those who provide guidance to school-age athletes. They’re usually judged based almost exclusively on the results on the field but perhaps the other coach duties are even more important: getting young people to work as a team, getting them to work towards a central goal – the guidance and graduation aspects are important parts of what a good coach does each season.

There are plenty of coaches all over the world who don’t win a championship each year, and plenty that never have. But putting a team of young athletes on a course for success and graduation is the ultimate moral victory and in the long run the only victory that really matters. I’d rather see future generations receive a solid foundation than a championship trophy.

The best coaches of all time are skilled both on and off the field when it comes to leading people and can occasionally bring you solid lives, solid academics and solid gold championship trophies.

Sometimes they have to tell a young athlete that she or he really isn’t cut out for the position that they would like to play but there’s a different role that might be perfect for them. Sometimes it’s necessary to break a heart or two, but they are always there to put the pieces together. Sometimes they’ve got to cut a player entirely and that’s not fun for anyone.

Temporary guardian, guidance counselor, therapist, mediator, advocate, personal trainer and in-game play caller are just some of the roles that a good coach will find themselves filling now and again.

But their most impressive skill is the one that allows them to unite a group of young athletes from different backgrounds, upbringings, and family situations. Everybody on the team has different hurdles to overcome and different problems to solve but a good coach know that there will be times when they have to personally help one of their players with a situation that they are struggling with.

The people who coach our youth leagues deserve a break more than most – they are usually volunteers and have to deal with a constant stream of parents who think that their kids aren’t getting the proper opportunities on the field. If you know so well what a coach should do maybe you should go ahead and become one – then you could force your child into game day situations regardless of their level of ability.

And we’ve got to consider that there are some people out there who just can’t deal with groups of children who aren’t their children. There are some people who are inherently weary of young people for one reason or another. There are people who seem to dedicate serious time to convincing people that the future is doomed. But as far as I can tell our young people are bright, fair and willing to solve the problems of the future. And part of the reason for all of that is good parents, teachers, and coaches among others.

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

