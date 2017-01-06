Weather-related school cancellations complicated

In a world that hinges on shades of gray, a lot of people want every answer to every question to be a black-and-white scenario.

On Thursday morning, school leaders throughout the region had difficult decisions to make, due to the overnight snow and frigid early temperatures: “Should we have school today, and if so, should we start at the regular time or shift to a two-hour delayed start?” Friday’s bone-chilling temps raised the issue again. For many reasons, the answers to those questions are not as clear cut as some might think, but the reasoning behind them is.

School cancellation and late-start decisions are based on whether districts can get students and staff members to school and back home again safely. That’s it. It’s not about convenience or money or anything else. It is about the safety of students and staff, plain and simple.

Now, there are a lot of factors that are considered in making that safety determination. One is the temperature at the time that students will be picked up by buses. Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Brad Pollitt – my boss – typically uses -10 degrees as his benchmark. If the actual temperature or the temperature with wind chill drops to -10 degrees, the start of school delayed by two hours to allow sunlight to help elevate the temperature and improve visibility for drivers. He also consults with Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert to see what weather patterns are moving into the area and with superintendents in surrounding districts to see what conditions they are experiencing.

Another consideration is the condition of the roads that buses, student drivers and staff must travel to get to school. District administrators and maintenance staff members, as well as First Student bus company management, get out on the roads at about 4 a.m. and drive the routes to check their condition. If city and county crews will need more time to clear the roads, the district might opt for a delayed start. If additional snow or freezing rain is in the immediate forecast, that also plays a role. Sedalia 200’s goal is to make a decision by 5:30 a.m. on whether to cancel or delay the start of school.

School districts in Missouri have a state-specified amount of time that they must be open for student instruction. If a district cancels school due to adverse weather conditions or other reasons, that date typically is made up on a make-up day built into the district calendar. There is no financial motivation to hold classes on days where weather conditions would lead administrators to cancel.

On delayed start days, students are in class long enough to count as a full school day. However, the motivations behind delayed starts are student safety and continuity of education. Districts will choose a delayed start to ensure safer travel routes, both on roadways and sidewalks, for students but also to provide a seamless flow of instruction. Keeping students engaged in curriculum builds academic success; also, getting students to class means schools can guarantee that those eligible for the free and reduced-price meal programs will have a hot, nutritious meal that day as well as access to other support systems.

When districts cancel school due to weather, there are parents who complain that kids should be in class. When districts don’t cancel on cold or snowy days, there are other parents who complain that the district doesn’t care about students’ health and safety. It truly is a double-edged sword, but parents should know that these decisions are not made lightly and that student and staff safety in all cases is the first priority.

“We can’t cancel school every time it snows or gets cold,” Pollitt said. “We do the best we can to make the best decision, but our students’ safety is the No. 1 priority every time.”

Bob Satnan Contributing Columnist

Bob Satnan is the communications director for Sedalia School District 200.

