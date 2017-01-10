City should prioritize spending plans

You might have attended the recent meeting of the Sedalia City Council where they set out some of their priorities for the future or you might just have read Sedalia Democrat reporter Nicole Cooke’s story about it it the next day, but in any case it is interesting to have at least an outline of some of the things the council hopes to accomplish this year and beyond.

“Purchasing a new Sedalia Fire Department pumper truck ($600,000).”

Look, I’ve got nothing but respect for the good people at the SFD who work hard to make sure Sedalia isn’t burning to the ground and generally I want them to have the resources they need to do the best possible job, but I know a lot of people who are going to grumble about a price tag like that after the money we’ve already spent on a new fire station and a new ladder truck. It’s easy for children to love firetrucks, because they don’t have to see the bills – who knew they were so expensive? Maybe we need to brainstorm some additional SFD fundraisers, or merchandising opportunities.

“Hiring additional Sedalia Police Department officers.”

I’ve got no doubt the officers at the SPD are overworked and thinly stretched. One look at the police reports will tell you there’s always someone who hasn’t met the legal requirements for operating a vehicle but decides to do it anyway, there’s always some sort of domestic dispute, there’s always something that’s been stolen and now there’s people having fights in gas station parking lots.

Didn’t anyone ever teach them that resorting to violence is infinitely more likely to cause additional problems rather than solve the problems they already have? Sure, it might feel good (mentally) for a few seconds to hit the person who did you wrong, but now you’ve multiplied your troubles: that person’s friends and family are probably out to get you, not to mention the law and the business owners who don’t like seeing unlicensed fights in their parking lots.

“Utilizing solar energy at city buildings.”

This is technically listed as a “long-term goal” but this is something we should really be working on as soon as possible. While it is true that solar technology gets better and cheaper all the time we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good and use that as an excuse to continue putting off the installation of solar panels on city buildings. In the time we’re waiting to see what new thing is coming, the panels could already be up and working to pay for themselves. It won’t take forever, but it will take a little time and after they’ve paid for themselves via energy savings we could soon see a future where the city is collecting so much energy that it can run everything and sell a little power back.

Even if you don’t agree with solar power utilization for the benefit of the environment you should agree with it for the financial benefits: instead of paying someone else for their electricity we could be collecting our own and eventually making profit from the system. The sun’s energy is plentiful and most of it isn’t even being put to good use.

“Purchasing trash bins for the roughly 7,100 residents who utilize city sanitation services ($355,000).”

“I hate government spending unless it is benefiting me directly and immediately,” is an old tune that’s probably as old as government itself and here’s a perfect example. Taxes are theft! Government is bad! Hey, would you buy me a trash can? That’s more than half of a brand new pumper truck! I agree the city should pay for bins that have been inadvertently damaged during trash pickup, but it absolutely shouldn’t be their business to provide everyone’s bins unless we’re willing to deal with more price increases.

It doesn’t make any sense to even consider a thing like this at this point, long after people have already purchased or found alternative containers for their trash and recycling pickup. It doesn’t have to be fancy, folks: I put my recycling in a Styrofoam cooler each week and it works just fine. In fact, if you’re in need of a container for that sort of thing just ask your friendly neighborhood hemophiliac and they will probably have (or will soon receive) an extra cooler you can use.

What do you think? Are there any priorities the council should be considering?

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

