August 1920, a busy month in Sedalia

Local newspapers during August 1920 were focused on the upcoming Missouri State Fair set to open that month. Livestock entries were greater than in previous years. Most rooms in Sedalia’s hotels were already booked. Sedalia Mayor F. F. Hatton proclaimed Aug. 17 as Sedalia Day and encouraged local businesses to close so their employees would have a chance to visit the fair.

Other local news included reports of City Councilmen passing an ordinance forbidding erecting eating establishment on the streets of the city during the State Fair. Councilmen also discussed ongoing issues, including badly damaged sidewalks on Engineer Street and on East Montgomery Street as well as attempts to abate the smoke and soot emitting from the City Light and Traction Power Plant on East Broadway and Ingram Avenue. Further attempts to clean up Sedalia came as councilmen made plans to clean the shelter house at Eleventh Street and the Katy Railroad Tracks which had become “unsanitary.”

The Chamber of Commerce met and discussed the possibility of offering a site to St. Paul’s Lutheran College, which had outgrown its facilities for ministers’ education in Concordia, and was searching for a new home.

American Legion Post No. 16 was planning the upcoming state convention to be held in Sedalia the first week of September. American Legion Day at the Missouri State Fair was to be observed on Aug. 29 with a “monster” parade of veterans and legionnaires, who would be admitted to the fair without charge if they attended in uniform.

In the midst of the excitement of the State Fair and the more mundane matters facing the City Council, the press announced the upcoming opening of the Lona Theater, an opulent movie house located on East Fifth Street.

On Aug. 3, nearly 400 company stockholders, their wives, and friends gathered at the unfinished facility to participate in a “test out” of the screen and projection equipment prior to the theater’s opening the next week. They discovered minor adjustment necessary for optimum viewing, and owners promised these would be made before opening night.

The screen was set into a “beautiful and artistic setting.” Attendees praised the ventilating system that provided fresh circulating air to the building, a necessity in Sedalia in August. Visitors also commented favorably on the number and accessibility of exits, and the attractiveness of the “retiring rooms” or rest rooms in the building. Of special interest was the lack of support posts that would obscure the view of the screen in the seating area. The theater had more seats on its two levels that any Missouri theater outside Kansas City or St. Louis.

Some work remained to be done. The main ceiling light fixtures had yet to be installed. The tapestry chair cushions still needed to be placed on the seats in the lounging rooms. The electric fountains had to be installed.

Although manager J. W. Brill had already placed a “cabinet grand” piano in the orchestra pit, the pipe organ had not yet arrived. Brill has assembled an orchestra of “musicians of national note.”

Next week’s column details the grand opening of the Lona Theater.

Rhonda Chalfant Contributing Columnist

— Rhonda Chalfant is the president of the Pettis County chapter of NAACP and the Pettis County Historical Society.

