That hoppy sweater

Editor’s Note: This is the second of three columns about Jack Miller’s memories

The amazing thing is, that I didn’t get a permanent rash from that sweater. It did itch sometimes, but not enough to discourage me from wearing it day after day. I think mom would have gladly burned it, but it was a gift from my grandmother Wickliffe. I wore that old sweater to school, to church, and even to bed if I could. I loved it, and was sure it was what attracted my very first girlfriend.

I was in grade school at Washington School when a black haired girl, who was at least a head taller than I was, passed me a note that said from now on I was her boyfriend, and that I shouldn’t talk to other girls. At that point in my life to say I was shy was like saying Mount Everest was a hill. I could brag to the boys with the best of them, and lie as good as any young boy about my knowledge of girls, but put one in front of me, and I became a stammering idiot. So it was that before I could work up the courage to approach the black haired girl a week had passed, and another note was delivered saying it was Paul she really liked. I was sad, but also relieved, that now it was Paul’s turn to sweat. The worst part was the P.S. she added, it said “You have mustard on your Hoppy Sweater.” Hopalong Cassidy was a lot more important to me than girls, I told myself as I scraped the mustard off Hoppy and went on with my life. Paul lost out to Larry a week later, and that made me feel a little better.

I wish I could say the Hoppy Sweater was in my closet, moth-proofed and safe, but I’m afraid It was a casualty of a wringer washer incident. I was always a little suspicious, as was my grandmother. Mom never seemed that sorry. The rest of grade school is a blur to me, although I do remember Paul and I always seemed to like the same girls for some reason, but since we were both shorter then most of them, neither one of us had much luck with them. The next memory is about some army surplus pants that were popular with kids in the ’50s.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Miller.jpg

Jack Miller Contributing Columnist

Jack Miller is a longtime Sedalia resident whose column will run in the Weekend edition of the Democrat.

Jack Miller is a longtime Sedalia resident whose column will run in the Weekend edition of the Democrat.