Alzheimer’s gains must continue

Dear Editor,

The Senate will soon hold hearings to determine who the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be. President Trump has nominated Georgia Congressman Tom Price as his HHS Secretary. This cabinet position has a direct impact on how the Trump Administration prioritizes the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

I was a caregiver for my husband, Jim, who had an Alzheimer’s type of dementia. Each of us affected by Alzheimer’s should urge Senator Claire MaCaskill to ask Congressman Price during the hearings how he will prioritize Alzheimer’s as the public health crisis it is.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated $236 billion in 2016. By mid-century, the number of people with the disease is set to nearly triple, and the costs of Alzheimer’s disease are projected to more than quadruple to $1.1 trillion.

During the confirmation hearings, I want the Senate to ensure that Congressman Price will continue to follow the recommendations of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease. This plan set a clear goal, to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, and the progress we have made must continue.

The fight against Alzheimer’s disease is a great place for Democrats and Republicans to come together to start the new year with hope and optimism for the millions of Americans living with and affected by this disease.

Both Senators McCaskill and Blunt are strong Alzheimer’s supporters. Please join me in urging them to ensure that, if confirmed as HHS Secretary, Congressman Price will continue our gains against Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org for more information.

Linda Fisher

Alzheimer’s Ambassador