Chiefs fans should hold off on complaints

It had to be called.

Late in Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion after a touchdown. Quarterback Alex Smith fired a pass to Demetrius Harris for what appeared to be the tying score, but the play was negated by a holding penalty on Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher.

Chiefs Nation was outraged, questioning the merit of the call and the motivation of the officials. This was compounded when Smith threw the ball into a void of nothingness on the next play and the Steelers ground out the clock to end the Chiefs’ season.

Fans flooded social media, blaming the officials and Fisher for the loss. As often is the case, the fans got it wrong on both counts.

Local high school football official Todd Rusk was watching the game with his family. As the play unfolded, he had one thought:

“Dude, that’s holding.”

Greg Kespohl, who officiates high school and college football games, saw it the same way.

“That particular call, as I saw it on TV, I knew it was coming back because Fisher was beaten so badly on the play and the defensive end had an angle on the quarterback,” Kespohl said. “The only way they prevent the sack is by holding him. If that exact same play happens at any point in the game, that foul gets called.”

Both Rusk and Kespohl heard fans’ reactions during and after the game. Rusk said many fans “were saying things with their heart not their head.”

“I know the arguments on Facebook and social media were, ‘Well, it didn’t have any bearing on the play.’ OK, not really,” Rusk said. “As an official, you can’t fortune-tell and say, ‘He’s not going to get there.’ At the high school level … if it doesn’t affect the play, if it is on the back side and the ball is already outside the hash marks on the opposite side on a sweep, probably not going to call that hold. But in this play, Alex Smith was in the pocket and that offensive tackle got beat – badly – and he had one recourse, to reach out and grab him.”

Kespohl agreed.

“If it is over on the other side of the formation and the play is executed properly, that player is not going to make that (tackle) anyway,” he said, “Is the foul ignored? Absolutely not. The official sees it but probably isn’t going to throw a flag. Typically the comment after the play is, ‘Hey, 76, that’s a hold. They run that your way, that is a foul.’”

Game officials don’t make calls arbitrarily. Kespohl said each sport has a competition committee comprised of coaches who tell their sport’s officials organization “how to interpret and apply the rules.”

Kespohl defended Fisher’s actions in holding Pittsburgh’s James Harrison on the play.

“Fans get excited and upset,” he said. “But in Fisher’s defense, he was beaten and he knew what the play call was and he did the right thing. If he lets him go, it’s a sack and (the Chiefs) don’t even get another crack at it. He takes the penalty, it is a yardage penalty and now they still have another shot because they get to repeat the down.”

Rusk also is a baseball coach, and he tells his players, “If an official makes a call at the end of the game, that’s not what cost you or won you the game.” He reminds them of other missed or made opportunities that happen through the course of play.

“Officials try to be fair and consistent,” Rusk said. “If they don’t call that holding and Smith throws the two-point conversion, then Pittsburg is going to raise Cain. .… There are other things that happened in that game that cost the Chiefs that game, it was not that hold.”

By Bob Satnan Contributing Columnist

Bob Satnan is the communications director for Sedalia School District 200.

