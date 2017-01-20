Thanks to the doctors who kept us healthy

When I was growing up, my doctor was Ambrose Taylor Walker. That is probably why we called him “Doc.” Doc set the bar pretty high for any physician who would eventually tend to every person in my family.

When Libby was born, she was sick. I have no idea what malady laid her low, but even Grandma didn’t think she would survive infancy. Doc, who lived but a few blocks from our little house in Thayer, practiced medicine in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, a mere two miles away. On his way to the office every morning, he stopped by our house to check on Libby. On his way home at the end of the day, he stopped by again. Apparently, something worked. She not only survived, but persuaded Doc to become her partner in crime.

Libby did not like school. She found every excuse not to attend, feigning fevers and coughs and deadly diseases. After having borne the anxiety of Libby’s illnesses during infancy, my mother flew to Doc’s office any time Libby whined that she wasn’t feeling good. The last time, however, Mother succumbed to Libby’s antics, Mother had turned to walk out of Doc’s office after he said that Libby should not attend school that day. Mother turned back around, and saw Libby and Doc shaking hands. Libby didn’t miss much school after that.

Wilma, Doc’s nurse, was also memorable if for no other reason than she kept her needles sharp, making vaccinations surprisingly painless. Libby’s fondest memory of Wilma was when I tried, almost successfully, to separate my right little toe from my foot. I crashed my bike while I was wearing what we now call “flip-flops.” My foot got tangled up in the spokes, and my little toe suffered the worst damage. While Doc was sewing it back on, Wilma convinced Libby that I was not going to die. Libby hasn’t forgotten that. I can’t forget it. The scar on my right little toe is visible to this day.

But Doc set the standard. When we moved from Thayer to Blue Springs, I had no idea how we could replace him. In fact, when I developed a case of strep combined with tonsillitis, my first call was to Doc. My second was to our new physician, Darrell Robertson, who followed nicely in Doc’s footsteps.

And I have been fortunate since then. When Max and I moved to Sedalia, we naturally asked Dr. Lamy, our first landlord, to be our doctor. When he retired, he directed us to our current physician, as well as to Emily’s doctor when she was born. And with them, we have experienced the kind of personal medical care that Doc gave me long ago.

I was overprotective when Emily was young, and I called her doctor often – often with little reason; however, he never ridiculed me, nor did he make me feel as if I were being overprotective. It was only after Emily was grown and gone did he say to me, “I was worried, but you turned out all right.”

And Max’s and my doctor – and his equivalents of Wilma – got the jackpot. Not only did he treat us, he took on my entire family as patients – my mother, step-father, step-brother, grandmother, and great-uncle. We have given him and his more-than-competent nurses lots of grief, but he still is there, strong and steady, calm and reassuring, getting us through all kinds of crises.

That relationship has been invaluable during this past week, when my mother’s health faltered, when “hospitalist” became a regular part of my vocabulary, when I found an expensive difference in being “observed” and “admitted,” when I had to rely on others to help me navigate Medicare, and when I, for the first time, saw the health care system from the outside in.

So now, when stress is high and the future is uncertain, I thank Doc, Dr. Robertson, Dr. Dave, Dorothy, Cindy, and Dr. Bob for their unflinching steadfastness over the years. They affirm that the practice of medicine is an art, and are, to me, shining examples of the Hippocratic oath in action. First, do no harm. And then, care for the people who trust you.

Deborah Mitchell Contributing Columnist

— Deborah Mitchell is a a local attorney and a Municipal Court Judge.

